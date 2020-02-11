MENU

PULSE

New season kiwifruit China-bound

The first shipload of new season kiwifruit is bound for Shanghai with 840,000 trays of Zespri SunGold kiwifruit on board. 

New season kiwifruit China-bound

more >

Chinese statement helps A2 Milk, Comvita

Infant formula maker A2 Milk Co and manuka honey company Comvita shares lifted this week after Chinese authorities appeared to loosen their stance on China’s massive e-commerce trade.

Chinese statement helps A2 Milk, Comvita

more >

More cash for trade push

The Government is backing its ability to bring the world to its senses and re-embrace free trade with the investment of nearly $100 million over the next four years to strengthen New Zealand’s international trade interests and establish new deals.

More cash for trade push

more >

  • Latest News
  • Most Read
  • Dairy
  • Beef
  • Sheep
  • Arable
  • Forestry
  • Other

TOPIC TAGS

FEEDBACK

GET MORE

x